News

2022.02.12 23:08

Lithuania picks Monika Liu to go to Eurovision

LRT.lt2022.02.12 23:08
Monika Liu
Monika Liu / E. Blaževič/LRT

Monika Liu and her song Sentimentai is going to Turin in Italy this year to represent Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her performance beat seven other contestants in Saturday's national final. Both the jury and televoters ranked Sentimentai as their top choice.

For the first time since 2001, Lithuania picked a song in Lithuanian, and not English, to represent itself.

“Moments are making rounds in the head, running the same way as you. A million roses like sentiments are drowning in a sea of clouds,” runs the chorus of the song about seaside memories.

Eurovizija 2022. Finalas. Monika Liu – „Sentimentai“

“I think everything will be fine. I can't believe what is happening,” said Monika Liu after learning about her victory.

Monika Liu is the stage name of Monika Liubinaitė, 34.

Born in Lithuania's third city Klaipėda, she studied jazz at the University of Klaipėda, and continued her studies at Berklee College of Music. After a brief residence in London, Monika returned to Lithuania and currently resides in Vilnius.

She was a judge at The Voice of Lithuania in 2020.

Augustė Vedrickaitė with Before You're Sx Feet Under was second in Lithuania's national Eurovision finale, while the drag performance I'm Not Your Mother, by Lolita Zero, was third.

Augustė Vedrickaitė
Augustė Vedrickaitė / E. Blaževič/LRT
Lolita Zero
Lolita Zero / E. Blaževič/LRT
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Augustė Vedrickaitė
# Society# Eurovision
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Kaunas
5
14 h ago

Kaunas expects tourism bonanza as European Capital of Culture

5
Road to a frontline position near Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine on the Azov coast
6
16 h ago

Along Donbass steppes, troops await Putin’s next move

6
Belarusian opposition
1 d ago

EU grants €4m to bolster Vilnius-based Belarusian university

Chinese representative office in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuanian officials criticise opposition MP after meeting with Chinese diplomat

Beef
1 d ago

Lithuania stopped selling beef to China even before import ban – PM

Lithuanian and Israeli parliament speakers
1 d ago

Israel denies having forbidden Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine – official

Pregnancy
1 d ago

Migrant women charged for hospital birth in Lithuania

Russian and Belarusian forces started a 10-day large-scale military exercise in Belarus
1 d ago

Russia begins military drills in Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

Cars queue at a mobile Covid-19 testing site in Vilnius
1 d ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 11,114 new cases, 13 deaths

PM Ingrida Šimonytė with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
1 d ago

Lithuanian leaders vow ‘firm support’ for Ukraine in Kyiv and Berlin

Road to a frontline position near Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine on the Azov coast
6
2022.02.12 08:00

Along Donbass steppes, troops await Putin’s next move

6
Kaunas
5
2022.02.12 10:00

Kaunas expects tourism bonanza as European Capital of Culture

5