Lithuania picks Monika Liu to go to Eurovision

Monika Liu and her song Sentimentai is going to Turin in Italy this year to represent Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her performance beat seven other contestants in Saturday's national final. Both the jury and televoters ranked Sentimentai as their top choice.

For the first time since 2001, Lithuania picked a song in Lithuanian, and not English, to represent itself.

“Moments are making rounds in the head, running the same way as you. A million roses like sentiments are drowning in a sea of clouds,” runs the chorus of the song about seaside memories.

“I think everything will be fine. I can't believe what is happening,” said Monika Liu after learning about her victory.

Monika Liu is the stage name of Monika Liubinaitė, 34.

Born in Lithuania's third city Klaipėda, she studied jazz at the University of Klaipėda, and continued her studies at Berklee College of Music. After a brief residence in London, Monika returned to Lithuania and currently resides in Vilnius.

She was a judge at The Voice of Lithuania in 2020.

Augustė Vedrickaitė with Before You're Sx Feet Under was second in Lithuania's national Eurovision finale, while the drag performance I'm Not Your Mother, by Lolita Zero, was third.

