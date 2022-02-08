News

2022.02.08 15:01

Finance minister slams Lithuanian president’s proposal for dealing with inflation

BNS2022.02.08 15:01
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Monetary payments to hard-pressed households, proposed by President Gitanas Nausėda in response to rising prices, may exacerbate inflation even further, according to Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

“Such helicopter money could, in principle, make the inflationary mill spin even faster,” she told LRT TV on Tuesday. “One should be very cautious about such measures, and I'd say that it's to early to propose such a measure.”

Read more: Lithuanian president suggests €100 payouts to mitigate inflation effects

Additional support measures may not be needed if prices stabilise and inflation peaks in February, as expected, according to the minister.

“If we see that the situation is improving, then additional measures may not be needed, but if, God forbid, something happens in Ukraine, the energy market will react painfully. We just have to keep a close eye on what is going on,” she said.

Last week, President Nausėda proposed to give 100-euro payments to low-income households to help them cope with growing prices, particularly energy bills.

The president also suggests raising the non-taxable personal income threshold to 510 euros, from the current 460 euros.

Read more: Lithuanian government proposes zero tax on heating to cushion price hikes

# Economy# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Ceremony in Rukla
2 h ago

New commander takes over NATO’s eFP in Lithuania as more German troops expected ‘within days’

updated
Covid-19 testing.
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 9,844 new cases, 9 deaths

WTO headquarters in Switzerland
4 h ago

Britain to join EU’s WTO case over China’s santions against Lithuania

Lithuania's Supreme Administrative Court (LVAT)
4 h ago

Lithuanian court turns to Strasbourg over asylum rules

Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava
5
5 h ago

Workers at Lithuania’s chemical plant Achema launch strike as company rejects collective agreement

5
German troops in Lithuania
5 h ago

Germany to deploy more troops to Lithuania, others to follow

After arriving at the rallying point on the outskirts of Kyiv in the early morning, member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force prepares for drills in a nearby forest
11
7 h ago

Taking note of Lithuania’s Riflemen, ordinary Ukrainians rally to defend against Russia

11
Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys
21 h ago

Lithuanian military put on raised alert due to drills in Belarus

US forces in Pabradė, Lithuania
21 h ago

‘We’re like West Berlin’ – committee chair expects more US troops in Lithuania

Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles in Lithuania
22 h ago

Israel would block Baltics’ weapon transfers to Ukraine – media

Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles in Lithuania
2022.02.07 16:44

Israel would block Baltics’ weapon transfers to Ukraine – media

Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.02.07 18:07

Lithuanian military put on raised alert due to drills in Belarus

US forces in Pabradė, Lithuania
2022.02.07 17:15

‘We’re like West Berlin’ – committee chair expects more US troops in Lithuania

Lithuania's Supreme Administrative Court (LVAT)
2022.02.08 10:38

Lithuanian court turns to Strasbourg over asylum rules

After arriving at the rallying point on the outskirts of Kyiv in the early morning, member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force prepares for drills in a nearby forest
11
2022.02.08 08:00

Taking note of Lithuania’s Riflemen, ordinary Ukrainians rally to defend against Russia

11
German troops in Lithuania
2022.02.08 09:15

Germany to deploy more troops to Lithuania, others to follow

Covid-19 testing.
2022.02.08 11:34

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 9,844 new cases, 9 deaths

Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava
5
2022.02.08 09:57

Workers at Lithuania’s chemical plant Achema launch strike as company rejects collective agreement

5
Ceremony in Rukla
2022.02.08 12:14

New commander takes over NATO’s eFP in Lithuania as more German troops expected ‘within days’

updated
WTO headquarters in Switzerland
2022.02.08 10:51

Britain to join EU’s WTO case over China’s santions against Lithuania