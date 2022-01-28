Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits record 3rd day in a row with 11,365 new cases

Lithuania's daily count of new coronavirus infections reached 11,365 on Thursday, hitting a new record for the third successive day, official statistics showed on Friday.

Twelve people have died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, of whom 11 were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 7,105 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 554 with their first dose.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals stands at 1,212, up by 40 from the day before, including 97 ICU cases.

About 29,700 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 4,200 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen further to 3,261.4 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests up to 36.9 percent.

Overall, around 651,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and the death toll has topped 7,800.