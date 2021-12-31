News

2021.12.31 10:04

Foreign investors in Lithuania raised concerns about China’s pressure, says minister

BNS2021.12.31 10:04
Chinese flag (associative image)
Chinese flag (associative image) / AP

Foreign investors have approached the Lithuanian government about pressure they receive from China, Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said on Friday.

“We have received an appeal from an association of German businesses, addressed to the foreign minister and myself. We are in regular and direct contact with investors. These concerns were expressed to us some time ago,” she told the news site Delfi.lt.

Read more: China pressures Germany’s car parts giant Continental to give up Lithuanian components – media

However, the minister added that she did no believe there to be any real threat of major multinational companies leaving Lithuania.

Lithuania has been in a diplomatic row with China over its ties with Taiwan.

In response to Lithuania's moves to deepen cooperation with Taiwan, including the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, China last autumn halted freight trains to Lithuania, stopped issuing food export permits, cut credit limits and raised prices for Lithuanian companies, and also at one time removed Lithuania from its customs systems.

Read more: Chinese rep rejects accusations that Beijing is punishing Lithuanian firms

Aušrinė Armonaitė
Aušrinė Armonaitė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

According to media reports, China is also pressuring companies in other countries to stop using components made in Lithuania.

China's acting chargé d'affaires Qu Baihua has rejected the reports, saying Beijing is not using any economic sanctions on Lithuania.

The European Union should be more united in its response to China's pressure on Lithuania, Economy Minister Armonaitė said.

“Lithuania has always sought to have an [EU] 27+1 dialogue with China, and this is apparently the occasion where 27+1 finally has to show that it really exists as a format,” the minister said. “Because today it is Lithuania, but tomorrow it could be any other country.”

“We are starting to get small signals that there are problems with some cargoes from one or another European country, even our neighbouring country,” Armonaitė said. “We need to speak to a big country like China with the powerful voice that the EU has.”

Chinese flag (associative image)
Aušrinė Armonaitė
China's embassy in Vilnius.
# Economy# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vilnius to meet the New Year with 3D projection, but no fireworks
43 min. ago

Vilnius to meet the New Year with 3D projection, but no fireworks

Winter in Vilnius
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Nope, not over yet

NATO air policing mission
16 h ago

NATO jets scrambled hundreds of times in 2021, mostly in Baltics

A satellite (associative image)
8
17 h ago

Moscow develops military space tech: should we take note? – analysis

8
Lithuania's Health Vice Minister Živilė Simonaitytė
17 h ago

Lithuania's health vice minister Simonaityte steps down

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
18 h ago

Changes to Lithuania’s Covid certificates – serological test will no longer be valid

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres.
21 h ago

Lithuania rolls out Covid vaccination in shopping centres

Zapad 2021 military drills.
21 h ago

Russia, Belarus announce plans for more joint military drills

Vaccination
21 h ago

Compulsory vaccination must ‘go in tandem' with damage compensation – Lithuanian president’s aide

The five Pakistani men found in the forest.
21 h ago

Lithuanian NGO working on Belarus border part of ‘people smuggling’ probe – media

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
2021.12.30 11:30

US, UK, Germany, France express solidarity with Lithuania amid Chinese pressure

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
2021.12.30 16:29

Changes to Lithuania’s Covid certificates – serological test will no longer be valid

Lithuania's Health Vice Minister Živilė Simonaitytė
2021.12.30 16:58

Lithuania's health vice minister Simonaityte steps down

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres.
2021.12.30 13:28

Lithuania rolls out Covid vaccination in shopping centres

The five Pakistani men found in the forest.
2021.12.30 12:33

Lithuanian NGO working on Belarus border part of ‘people smuggling’ probe – media

A woman with a facemask in Marijampolė (associative image)
2021.12.30 10:43

Coronavirus update: 1,697 new cases, 14 deaths in Lithuania

A satellite (associative image)
8
2021.12.30 17:30

Moscow develops military space tech: should we take note? – analysis

8
NATO air policing mission
2021.12.30 17:45

NATO jets scrambled hundreds of times in 2021, mostly in Baltics

Vaccination
2021.12.30 12:35

Compulsory vaccination must ‘go in tandem' with damage compensation – Lithuanian president’s aide

Zapad 2021 military drills.
2021.12.30 12:50

Russia, Belarus announce plans for more joint military drills