Coronavirus update: 1,558 new cases, 8 deaths in Lithuania

Lithuania has confirmed 1,558 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Six of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 19,251 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,040 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased by several dozens from the day before and currently stands at 1,367, including 136 ICU cases.

About 13,500 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 4,900 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has inched down to 816.1 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests has been 11 percent.

Overall, almost 498,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached about 7,100.