News

2021.11.17 11:30

Vilnius library builds book pickup lockers throughout city to stay contactless

LRT.lt2021.11.17 11:30
A book locker in Lazdynai, Architektų Street 17
A book locker in Lazdynai, Architektų Street 17 / Vilnius Central Library

Last week, Vilnius Central Library introduced a new service – 11 book pickup lockers spread all over the city.

According to the library’s press release, the new service allows readers to order library books online and pick them up at a chosen locker at any time of the day.

“The idea of book pickup lockers came during the quarantine when libraries were closed. At the time, we were looking for ways to keep in touch with readers and issue books in a secure contactless way,” said Rima Gražienė, head of Vilnius Central Library.

The new service is available to all readers of Vilnius Central Library and its branches. After selecting the desired book in the library's electronic catalogue, they can choose a collection at a pickup locker.

Readers will receive codes when books are ready for pickup at their chosen lockers. They will have to collect them within 72 hours of receiving the code.

The new pickup lockers are not only practical, but also beautiful, the library said. All lockers feature unique illustrations by the artist Artiom Brančel.

A book locker in Lazdynai, Architektų Street 17
A book locker in Pilaitė, Nidos Street 2
A book locker in Žirmūnai, Žirmūnų Street 6
# Society# Culture
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Cyberattacks (associative image)
1 h ago

Belarus state-backed hackers target Lithuania – report

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,151 new cases, 19 deaths

The European Central Bank (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuania looks to receive €2.43b in EU funding in 2022

Gabrielius Landsbergis
17 h ago

‘I see no point in talking with him’ – Lithuanian FM baffled by Merkel-Lukashenko call

NATO flag
18 h ago

NATO to provide support if ‘situation changes radically’ on Belarus border, says Lithuanian minister

Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko
5
18 h ago

Will fresh EU sanctions on Belarus make a difference?

5
Lithuanian border guards publish video of migrant pushback, testimony of beatings by Belarusians
18 h ago

Lithuanian border guards publish video of migrant pushback, testimony of beatings by Belarusians

A school in Lithuania.
18 h ago

Lithuania makes medical facemasks and respirators mandatory in schools

Facemask
20 h ago

Lithuania tightens rules for self-isolation after Covid-19 exposure

, German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
5
22 h ago

Lithuanian president says ‘possible to solve crisis’ by talking to Lukashenko

updated
5
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.11.16 18:00

‘I see no point in talking with him’ – Lithuanian FM baffled by Merkel-Lukashenko call

, German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
5
2021.11.16 13:07

Lithuanian president says ‘possible to solve crisis’ by talking to Lukashenko

updated
5
Facemask
2021.11.16 15:36

Lithuania tightens rules for self-isolation after Covid-19 exposure

Lithuanian border guards publish video of migrant pushback, testimony of beatings by Belarusians
2021.11.16 17:21

Lithuanian border guards publish video of migrant pushback, testimony of beatings by Belarusians

Cemetery on All Souls' Day
2021.11.16 12:36

‘All Souls' Day effect’ on Covid did not materialise, says Lithuanian health minister

NATO flag
2021.11.16 17:48

NATO to provide support if ‘situation changes radically’ on Belarus border, says Lithuanian minister

A school in Lithuania.
2021.11.16 17:09

Lithuania makes medical facemasks and respirators mandatory in schools

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.11.17 09:57

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,151 new cases, 19 deaths

Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko
5
2021.11.16 17:30

Will fresh EU sanctions on Belarus make a difference?

5
Cyberattacks (associative image)
2021.11.17 10:32

Belarus state-backed hackers target Lithuania – report