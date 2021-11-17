Vilnius library builds book pickup lockers throughout city to stay contactless

Last week, Vilnius Central Library introduced a new service – 11 book pickup lockers spread all over the city.

According to the library’s press release, the new service allows readers to order library books online and pick them up at a chosen locker at any time of the day.

“The idea of book pickup lockers came during the quarantine when libraries were closed. At the time, we were looking for ways to keep in touch with readers and issue books in a secure contactless way,” said Rima Gražienė, head of Vilnius Central Library.

The new service is available to all readers of Vilnius Central Library and its branches. After selecting the desired book in the library's electronic catalogue, they can choose a collection at a pickup locker.

Readers will receive codes when books are ready for pickup at their chosen lockers. They will have to collect them within 72 hours of receiving the code.

The new pickup lockers are not only practical, but also beautiful, the library said. All lockers feature unique illustrations by the artist Artiom Brančel.