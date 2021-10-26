Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,354 new cases, 26 deaths

Lithuania has registered 2,354 new coronavirus infections and 26 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Nineteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 7,831 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 3,151 with their first dose. So far, Lithuania has vaccinated 64.3 percent of its population with at least one vaccine.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has gone up by 30 over the past 24 hours to 1,842, including 153 ICU cases.

Some 12,200 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 11,800 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 1,328 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests unchanged at 14 percent.