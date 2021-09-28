News

2021.09.28 09:00

Estonia pushes back Rail Baltica deadline to end of decade

LRT.lt2021.09.28 09:00
Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica / BNS

Estonia has pushed back the deadline for its section of the Rail Baltica line connecting the three Baltic countries to the end of the decade.

Rail Baltica Estonia had to push back the original deadline of 2026 due to finance, planning, and engineering issues, the country’s public broadcaster ERR News and BNS reported on Monday.

"Rising construction prices are affecting us, especially the construction of wildlife crossings and viaducts. We also know that we must not overheat the construction market,” Tõnu Grünberg, board chair at Rail Baltic Estonia, told the country’s daily Postimees.

Read more: Vilnius-Tallinn trip will take 4 hours on Rail Baltica, Lithuanian official says

The preliminary route of Rail Baltica.
The preliminary route of Rail Baltica. / Rail Baltica

"Until now, 2026 had been our own goal, but it has not been set in stone at European level,” he added.

Construction of the route is currently ongoing in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, with the three countries opting for different priorities.

"For example, the Latvians have not yet started building any road bridges," while in Lithuania, the necessary land has already been acquired, said Grünberg.

Read more: Baltic states run first connecting train in decades

