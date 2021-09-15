No vaccine, no toilet? Lithuania u-turns from ban on using indoor bathrooms at cafes

Lithuania has backtracked from an earlier decision, banning people without the national Covid certificates from using indoor toilets at cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Under the rules that came into effect on Monday, people without the pass are only allowed to sit outdoors at catering places in groups no larger than five. They were also prohibited from using indoor bathrooms.

“We have taken public opinion into account. The ministry is ready for dialogue, has taken the circumstances into account and has done the changes,” Aistė Šukšta, spokeswoman for the Health Minister, told LRT.lt.

Now, those without the pass wishing to use an indoor bathroom will need to wear a facemask.

The Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) is issued to those who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 180 days, have a negative coronavirus test, or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

