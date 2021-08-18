Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 576 new cases, three deaths

Lithuania has registered 576 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

Two of the fatalities were in their 70s and the third person over the age of 90.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 257.2 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests stands at 4.3 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Overall, 291,412 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases currently stands at 6,189.

The country's hospitals are currently treating 425 coronavirus patients, 55 of them require intensive care.

A total of 4,61 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,113.

Nearly 17,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday: 8,330 got their first shot and 8,390 were given the second jab.

Overall, Lithuania has vaccinated 56.3 percent of its population – or 66.5 percent of the adult population – with at least one vaccine shot.