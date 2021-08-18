News

2021.08.18 10:51

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 576 new cases, three deaths

BNS2021.08.18 10:51
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus in Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 576 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

Two of the fatalities were in their 70s and the third person over the age of 90.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 257.2 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests stands at 4.3 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Overall, 291,412 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases currently stands at 6,189.

The country's hospitals are currently treating 425 coronavirus patients, 55 of them require intensive care.

A total of 4,61 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,113.

Nearly 17,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday: 8,330 got their first shot and 8,390 were given the second jab.

Overall, Lithuania has vaccinated 56.3 percent of its population – or 66.5 percent of the adult population – with at least one vaccine shot.

Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus vaccine (associative image)
Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Coronavirus vaccine (associative image)
Coronavirus vaccine (associative image)
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus vaccine (associative image)
Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Angela Merkel
37 min. ago

Germany’s Merkel slams Belarus for sending migrants to Baltics

Smoking
1 h ago

Lithuania's illicit tobacco market remains among biggest in Europe

Belarusian officers armed with shields and riot gear forcibly pushed a group of 35 irregular migrants into Lithuania and then entered the country’s territory.
1 h ago

Belarusian officers enter Lithuanian territory, push migrants over the border

video
Alexander Lukashenko
7
3 h ago

Colonial and Nazi crimes: How Lukashenko exploits migrants to smear Lithuania and Europe

7
A forest in Lithuania.
17 h ago

Unique foundation in Lithuania buys up forests to preserve them

The European Commission, Brussels
17 h ago

Lithuania receives €289m from EC under Recovery and Resilience Facility

Alcohol
18 h ago

Sixteen people die in Lithuania after drinking fake alcohol

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
19 h ago

Lithuania sends migration officers to migrant camps, aims to persuade to return

People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
22 h ago

Waiting for airlift to Lithuania, Afghan translators hide in Kabul: ‘delays will endanger lives’

Coronavirus testing
1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 560 new cases, four deaths

Alcohol
2021.08.17 16:08

Sixteen people die in Lithuania after drinking fake alcohol

People crowding Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
2021.08.17 12:28

Waiting for airlift to Lithuania, Afghan translators hide in Kabul: ‘delays will endanger lives’

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
2021.08.17 15:24

Lithuania sends migration officers to migrant camps, aims to persuade to return

Belarusian officers armed with shields and riot gear forcibly pushed a group of 35 irregular migrants into Lithuania and then entered the country’s territory.
2021.08.18 09:15

Belarusian officers enter Lithuanian territory, push migrants over the border

video
A forest in Lithuania.
2021.08.17 17:49

Unique foundation in Lithuania buys up forests to preserve them

The European Commission, Brussels
2021.08.17 17:10

Lithuania receives €289m from EC under Recovery and Resilience Facility

Alexander Lukashenko
7
2021.08.18 08:00

Colonial and Nazi crimes: How Lukashenko exploits migrants to smear Lithuania and Europe

7
Smoking
2021.08.18 09:20

Lithuania's illicit tobacco market remains among biggest in Europe

Angela Merkel
2021.08.18 10:30

Germany’s Merkel slams Belarus for sending migrants to Baltics