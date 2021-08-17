News

2021.08.17

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 560 new cases, four deaths

BNS
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania has registered 560 new coronavirus infections and four deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

One of the fatalities was in their 70s and the other three were aged over 80.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 253 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests is 4.3 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Overall, 290,766 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases currently stands at 5,987.

The country's hospitals are currently treating 402 coronavirus patients, 53 of them require intensive care.

A total of 4,458 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,106.

Nearly 20,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday: 10,237 got their first shot and 9,510 were given the second jab.

Overall, Lithuania has vaccinated 56 percent of its population – or 66.2 percent of the adult population – with at least one vaccine shot.

