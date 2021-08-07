Top 9 bizarre ice cream flavours to try in Lithuania: from moose antlers to rye bread gelato

As the world becomes more open to unconventional flavours, chefs in Lithuania this summer introduce a vast selection of bizarre natural ice cream varieties, according to a press release by Lithuania Travel, the national tourism promotion agency.

With the CBD-infused ice cream boom, increased demand for savoury flavours, and the proliferation of artisanal producers – the past year has been a time of significant changes for the world of ice cream.

Therefore, Lithuanian chefs inspired by last year’s top hits – including such flavours as nettle, beer, and pine needle – continue to experiment with new ways to give this frosty treat a unique Lithuanian twist.

Lithuania has put together a list of 9 most bizarre Lithuanian ice cream flavours created for the post-quarantine summer in 2021.

Black rye bread flavoured ice cream. Black rye bread is so essential in Lithuanian cuisine that the locals are now putting it in ice cream. Combining the Italian way of making gelato and organic Lithuanian ingredients, this frosty delight delivers a refreshing experience with salty and crunchy bread pieces. Visitors can try it at the restaurant Compensa in Palanga.

Browned butter ice cream with caramelized pears. / Travel Lithuania

Cucumber and honey ice cream. While the pairing of cucumber and honey may sound like a fancy Michelin-starred dessert, it is a classical Lithuanian treat and the ultimate taste of summer. Therefore, the chefs at Labanoras have come up with an ice cream recipe that captures this unmistakably Lithuanian palette of flavours.

Aged cheese Džiugas and cranberry ice cream. This ice cream is made by mixing the piquant flavours of sweet and silky cream made from the Lithuanian hard cheese Džiugas and fresh and tangy cranberries – known by the locals as wild rubies. Served with a crunchy molten cheese biscuit, the country’s visitors can give it a taste at the restaurant Porto.

Moose antler and smoked seasonal berry ice cream. The unique combination of ingredients makes this ice cream perfect for those wanting to try a particularly extravagant dessert. According to the chefs at Cordo.22, the mixed flavours of moose antlers powder (which the males animals shed each year), smoke-infused seasonal berries, and locally produced aged malt delivers a once-in-a-lifetime frosty experience.

Linden blossom ice cream with the Imperial honey cake / Travel Lithuania

Frozen yogurt dessert with salad sorbet and cucumbers. The chefs at Palaima have dedicated this frozen yogurt dessert for those looking for something sweet yet exotic. The frozen white chocolate flavoured yogurt is served together with fresh cucumber strips and a frosty green sorbet that is made from fennel, romaine lettuce, fresh mint, and other spice herbs.

Pažaislis tea rose ice cream. Though tea roses have adorned the Pažaislis Monastery – the largest one in Lithuania and the most renowned example of Baroque architecture in the country – for centuries, this year the kitchen chef of Monte Pacis has decided that these exceptionally fragrant flowers would make for an outstanding ice cream flavouring reflecting the monastery’s floral atmosphere.

Linden blossom ice cream with the Imperial honey cake. This smooth and icy treat is infused with the flavour of linden blossom – the Lithuanian symbol of gentleness and delicateness. Made with modern ice cream technology by the chefs at Monte Pacis, it is served with a slice of crunchy honey cake Medutis – a treat inspired by the ancient recipes from the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.

Avocado ice cream with melon pure. / Travel Lithuania

Avocado ice cream with melon pure. With vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate ice cream coming out of fashion in Lithuania, the sweet and nutty avocado – a fruit that is successfully conquering the world of food – is also making its way into the land of frozen Lithuanian delights. Travelers can enjoy it at the villa-restaurant Miško Natos.

Browned butter ice cream with caramelized pears. The chefs at SALA Plateliai Resort have made sure that the sweet browned butter mixed with cool vanilla ice cream freezes instantly, creating crunchy flakes of caramel. Meanwhile, the caramelised pears served on the side balance the flavour and add some fruity freshness.

This 2021 list of ice cream offers a glimpse into the world of unexpected flavours that tourists can taste in Lithuania. The full country’s map with dozens of different ice cream parlours and restaurants can be found here.