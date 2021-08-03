News

2021.08.03 10:21

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 394 new cases, 2 deaths

BNS2021.08.03 10:21
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 394 new coronavirus infections and two deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 133.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests has increased to 2.9 percent.

Some 6,538 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 9,819 antigen tests were performed on Monday.

Overall, 283,656 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, and the number of active cases has risen to 3,192 over the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,420 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,045.

On Monday, 15,707 people in Lithuania received a Covid-19 jab – 7,180 were given their first shot, and 8,527 received the second.

In all, 1.4 million people in Lithuania, or 50.9 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, while over 1.2 million have received two vaccine shots.

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Unrest at Rūdninkai migrant camp
7
36 min. ago

Lithuanian officers use tear gas to quell unrest at migrant camp

7
The photo allegedly showing Belarusian servicemen taking down barbed wire.
45 min. ago

Belarus ‘taking down barbed wire’ on Lithuanian border, says defence ministry

Lithuanian border post.
1 h ago

Lithuania to push undocumented migrants back to Belarus, divert to border checkpoints

Migrants in Druskininkai, southeastern Lithuania.
9
2 h ago

‘Some lose their minds.’ Problems are brewing in Lithuania's migrant centres

9
Nida
7
17 h ago

Deprived of German tourists, Lithuania's Nida experiments with new identity

7
EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
5
18 h ago

Lithuania needs a border fence, EU commissioner says

5
Iraqi Airways plane
19 h ago

Iraq launches more flight to Belarus amid migration crisis in Lithuania

Tourism in Lithuania.
19 h ago

Inbound tourism stagnates as Lithuanians resume trips abroad

Ingrida Šimonytė
21 h ago

Lithuania may ask EU countries to relocate migrants – PM

Vilnius Airport
23 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Italy, France to red list

Vilnius Airport
2021.08.02 11:12

Travel update: Lithuania adds Italy, France to red list

Iraqi Airways plane
2021.08.02 15:24

Iraq launches more flight to Belarus amid migration crisis in Lithuania

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
5
2021.08.02 16:30

Lithuania needs a border fence, EU commissioner says

5
Nida
7
2021.08.02 17:30

Deprived of German tourists, Lithuania's Nida experiments with new identity

7
Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.08.02 13:37

Lithuania may ask EU countries to relocate migrants – PM

Covid-19 testing in Lithuania.
2021.08.02 10:52

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 212 new cases, no deaths

Tourism in Lithuania.
2021.08.02 15:17

Inbound tourism stagnates as Lithuanians resume trips abroad

Migrants in Druskininkai, southeastern Lithuania.
9
2021.08.03 08:00

‘Some lose their minds.’ Problems are brewing in Lithuania's migrant centres

9
Lithuanian border post.
2021.08.03 09:22

Lithuania to push undocumented migrants back to Belarus, divert to border checkpoints

The photo allegedly showing Belarusian servicemen taking down barbed wire.
2021.08.03 09:55

Belarus ‘taking down barbed wire’ on Lithuanian border, says defence ministry