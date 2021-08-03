Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 394 new cases, 2 deaths

Lithuania has registered 394 new coronavirus infections and two deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 133.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests has increased to 2.9 percent.

Some 6,538 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 9,819 antigen tests were performed on Monday.

Overall, 283,656 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, and the number of active cases has risen to 3,192 over the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,420 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,045.

On Monday, 15,707 people in Lithuania received a Covid-19 jab – 7,180 were given their first shot, and 8,527 received the second.

In all, 1.4 million people in Lithuania, or 50.9 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, while over 1.2 million have received two vaccine shots.