2021.07.28 11:04

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 337 new cases, highest count in two months

Lithuania has registered 337 new coronavirus infections and no deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

This is the sixth day in a row when the country has reported no deaths from the coronavirus.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 80.4 cases per 100,000 people, with the daily share of positive tests unchanged at 2.4 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Some 5,932 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 6,761 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 281,629 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, and the number of active cases has risen to 2,065 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,412 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,024.

In the past 24 hours, 10,778 people have received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, while 4,150 have received the second.

So far, over 1.37 million people, or 49.1 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once and over 1.22 million have been given two shots.

