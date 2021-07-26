News

2021.07.26 17:55

Air traffic controller who diverted Vilnius-bound plane to Minsk allegedly missing

LRT.lt2021.07.26 17:55
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk. / E. Blaževič/LRT

A man working for the Belarusian air traffic control has allegedly gone missing together with his family, independent Belarusian media Nasha Niva reported on Monday.

Aleh Halehau, employee of Belaeronavigatsia and an ethnic Georgian, lived in Minsk with his family, but failed to turn up to work after holiday. The social media profiles of himself and his family have also reportedly been deleted or hidden, according to Nasha Niva.

"Personally, I haven't seen Aleh for a long time," his colleague said. “There are rumors that he has disappeared. [...] It is impossible to call him, he has deleted his social networks.”

Deputy director of Belaeronavigatsiya, Ivan Gerlovsky, confirmed to Nasha Niva that the human resources department has been looking into Halehau’s disappearance.

Another colleague told the Belarusian reporters that the man had been on holiday in Georgia.

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk. / E. Blaževič/LRT

In May, the regime of Alexander Lukashenko scrambled military aircraft to divert a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight from Athens to Minsk. Security services then arrested a dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega, a student at the European Humanities University (EHU) in Vilnius.

Lithuanian officials have called it state-backed terrorism, while the European Union and the West haved imposed sanctions.

Later the same month, independent Belarusian media published the alleged conversations between the Ryanair pilots and the Belarusian air traffic controllers, who informed the crew of an alleged bomb onboard the plane.

Colleagues of Halehau confirmed to Nasha Niva that his voice in the audio recordings was authentic.

The regime of Alexander Lukashenko later published its own transcripts of the conversation. Head of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, called the alleged transcript misleading.

Read more: Minsk flight incident

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
1 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
2 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
3 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
4 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Minsk flight incident
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 h ago

Lithuania mulls mandatory vaccination in key sectors, linking restrictions with hospitalisation rates

Flags of Lithuania and the European Union
2 h ago

Lithuania to inject €149m into economy under recovery plan approved by EU

Soldiers are building a barbed wire fence along the Belarusian border.
2 h ago

Lithuania to receive 100 kilometres of barbed wire from Estonia

IRIS Sahand
3 h ago

Iranian military ship entered Estonian territorial waters without permission

Migrant camp in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania.
6 h ago

Lithuania receives humanitarian aid from Austria, Greece, Slovenia

Coronavirus ward (associative image)
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 96 new cases, no deaths

Kaunas Airport
8 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Belgium, Ireland to red list

NATO flag
9 h ago

Lithuanian FM, NATO chief discuss situation on border with Belarus

A cafe in Vilnius.
9 h ago

Lithuania imposes mandatory Covid-19 testing for unvaccinated staff in catering, public sectors

Rebaz Rashid
6
1 d ago

Iraqi refugee finds home in Lithuania: ‘Mother told me to go where people had nice lives’

6
Migrant camp in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania.
2021.07.26 11:45

Lithuania receives humanitarian aid from Austria, Greece, Slovenia

Kaunas Airport
2021.07.26 10:01

Travel update: Lithuania adds Belgium, Ireland to red list

A cafe in Vilnius.
2021.07.26 09:20

Lithuania imposes mandatory Covid-19 testing for unvaccinated staff in catering, public sectors

IRIS Sahand
2021.07.26 14:31

Iranian military ship entered Estonian territorial waters without permission

Coronavirus ward (associative image)
2021.07.26 10:33

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 96 new cases, no deaths

NATO flag
2021.07.26 09:24

Lithuanian FM, NATO chief discuss situation on border with Belarus

Soldiers are building a barbed wire fence along the Belarusian border.
2021.07.26 16:12

Lithuania to receive 100 kilometres of barbed wire from Estonia

Flags of Lithuania and the European Union
2021.07.26 16:23

Lithuania to inject €149m into economy under recovery plan approved by EU

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.07.26 17:01

Lithuania mulls mandatory vaccination in key sectors, linking restrictions with hospitalisation rates