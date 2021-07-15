News

2021.07.15 13:23

Lithuanian far-right party receives ‘thank you’ letter from Hungary’s Orbán

BNS2021.07.15 13:23
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. / AP

Nacionalinis Susivienjimas (National Alliance), a far-right Lithuanian political party, says their leader Vytautas Radžvilas has received a thank you letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the party's support.

In June, the Lithuanian party – which failed to make into the parliament during the elections last year – sent a letter to the Hungarian prime minister, expressing its support to the legal amendments adopted by the Hungarian parliament and restricting information on LGBTQ+.

On Thursday, the party’s deputy chairman Vytautas Sinica shared Orbán's letter on Facebook.

"Your opinion strengthens our belief that we are on the right side when we stand for the principle that it is solely up to the parents to decide how to raise their children,” the letter signed by Orban reads.

Vytautas Sinica
Vytautas Sinica / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“[And] no external actor can command how people should live their lives in their own country, where not only the majority, but every minority too, can live in peace, as safeguarded by the Fundamental law of Hungary, which protects the rights, freedoms, human dignity of all,” it says.

Adopted by Hungary's right-wing government, the new law bans education programmes and materials meant for teenagers, deemed as promoting homosexuality, gender reassignment or a different than inborn gender.

The majority of EU countries have strongly condemned these amendments aimed against the LGBTQ+ community.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has previously refused to sign a letter with other EU leaders criticising the new laws.

