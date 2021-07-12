News

2021.07.12 09:43

Lithuania hopes to deter Lukashenko from 'weaponising migration'

LRT.lt2021.07.12 09:43
The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
The border between Belarus and Lithuania. / BNS

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is set to discuss in Brussels additional EU sanctions against Minsk to deter Alexander Lukashenko from “weaponising migration”.

"Lukashenko has waged a hybrid war against Europe. Downing the plane was just a first step," Landsbergis told EUobserver on Sunday, referring to Belarus' hijacking of an EU passenger airliner in May.

"Now he has stepped things up by weaponising migration," Landsbergis said. “We need to strengthen EU deterrence capacity to prevent malign actors from instrumentalising migration.”

Some 1,600 migrants, mostly from Iraq, have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus this year, around 1,400 of them since May 31 when the EU imposed economic sanctions on Belarus over the hijacking, according to the EUobserver.

Lithuanian officials say that the Minsk regime is complicit in facilitating the crossings, calling it a “hybrid” aggression. Minsk said it would not be stopping migrants, as they are not staying in Belarus and are heading to the EU.

The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Alexander Lukashenko
The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
1 / 3BNS
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko
3 / 3AP
The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Alexander Lukashenko
# News# Baltics and the EU# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Frontex border guards (associative image)
1 min. ago

EU border agency Frontex vows additional support for Lithuania amid migration influx

A forest in Lithuania.
8
1 h ago

Lithuanian big timber lobby's clandestine influence – LRT Investigation

8
Students
21 h ago

Netherlands and Germany push out UK as popular destinations for Lithuanian students

Potatoes
6
23 h ago

When did potatoes come to Lithuania?

6
Iceland
5
1 d ago

Iceland and why small states can still be powerful – interview

5
Andrea Januta
6
1 d ago

Exposing social injustice: the Lithuanian-American behind Pulitzer-winning report

6
A facemask sign in Vilnius
2021.07.09 16:59

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 63 new cases, three days without deaths

Lithuanian Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.07.09 16:00

Lithuania to spend €41m on border fence with Belarus

Filming of Sisi in Vilnius
14
2021.07.09 15:08

Vilnius stands in for Habsburg Empire in new series about Empress Sisi

14
Lithuanian-Polish border
2021.07.09 13:28

Poland returns several dozen migrants to Lithuania

Potatoes
6
2021.07.11 10:00

When did potatoes come to Lithuania?

6
Students
2021.07.11 12:00

Netherlands and Germany push out UK as popular destinations for Lithuanian students

A forest in Lithuania.
8
2021.07.12 08:00

Lithuanian big timber lobby's clandestine influence – LRT Investigation

8
Frontex border guards (associative image)
2021.07.12 09:54

EU border agency Frontex vows additional support for Lithuania amid migration influx