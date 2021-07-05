News

2021.07.05 10:46

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 18 new cases, one death

LRT.lt
2021.07.05 10:46
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 18 new coronavirus infections and one death from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 17.6 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 0.4 percent over the past seven days.

Some 1,583 PCR and 1,195 antigen tests were done in the country on Sunday.

Overall, 278,906 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, of whom 523 are still ill.

A total of 4,391 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,937.

On Sunday, 194 people received the first, and 154 people the second, dose of the coronavirus vaccine

In all, 1,253,492 people, or 44.8 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, while 1,028,319 have already had two shots.

