Lithuania has registered 54 new coronavirus infections and no deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

There were 5,661 molecular (PCR) tests and 4,022 antigen tests performed during the same period.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 54.2 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 0.8 percent over the past seven days.