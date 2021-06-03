Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 339 new cases, five deaths

Lithuania has registered 339 new coronavirus infections and five deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

There were 17,926 molecular (PCR) tests and 5,870 antigen tests performed in the country over the same period.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 244.1 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 2.2 percent over the past seven days.

Overall, 275,545 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

At the moment, 257,675 people are considered as having recovered from Covid-19, and 8,040 as active cases.

A total of 4,289 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,653.

Nearly 39,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday: 18,702 with the first shot and 20,240 with the second.

In all, 1,054,243 people in the country have received at least once vaccine jab, or 37.7 percent of the population.