News

2021.06.03 09:47

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 339 new cases, five deaths

BNS2021.06.03 09:47
A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius
A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has registered 339 new coronavirus infections and five deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

There were 17,926 molecular (PCR) tests and 5,870 antigen tests performed in the country over the same period.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 244.1 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 2.2 percent over the past seven days.

Overall, 275,545 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

At the moment, 257,675 people are considered as having recovered from Covid-19, and 8,040 as active cases.

A total of 4,289 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,653.

Nearly 39,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday: 18,702 with the first shot and 20,240 with the second.

In all, 1,054,243 people in the country have received at least once vaccine jab, or 37.7 percent of the population.

A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius
Coronavirus ward (associative image)
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius
A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius
1 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Coronavirus ward (associative image)
Coronavirus ward (associative image)
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
A jogger with a facemask in Vilnius
Coronavirus ward (associative image)
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Workers (associative image)
21 min. ago

As Europe recovers, emigration from Lithuania picks up pace

Ukrainian flag
50 min. ago

Lithuania strips Ukrainian blogger Shariy of political asylum

Russian President Vladimir Putin
5
2 h ago

Russia’s influencers have penetrated France, but what can Lithuania do? – opinion

5
China Shipping (Associative)
16 h ago

Is Eastern Europe's love affair with China coming to an end?

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
16 h ago

Belarusians are now ‘hostages in their own country’, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

Vilnius Airport
16 h ago

Lithuania to start issuing EU digital Covid certificate on June 7

Guards at the Ministry of Defence
17 h ago

MPs suggest raising Lithuania's defence spending to hit 2-percent target

Lithuanian passport
18 h ago

Lithuania moves to end impasse over spelling of Polish names

Flixbus
19 h ago

Flixbus in Lithuania launches bus routes to Berlin and Warsaw

Valdas Adamkus
20 h ago

Belarus wants to question Lithuania’s former president in ‘genocide’ probe

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
2021.06.02 17:17

Belarusians are now ‘hostages in their own country’, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

Vilnius Airport
2021.06.02 17:12

Lithuania to start issuing EU digital Covid certificate on June 7

Border crossing (associative image)
2021.06.02 12:38

As Minsk shuts borders, Lithuanian FM says Belarus becoming ‘one big prison’

Lithuanian passport
2021.06.02 15:23

Lithuania moves to end impasse over spelling of Polish names

Flixbus
2021.06.02 14:23

Flixbus in Lithuania launches bus routes to Berlin and Warsaw

Valdas Adamkus
2021.06.02 14:00

Belarus wants to question Lithuania’s former president in ‘genocide’ probe

Lithuanian-Belarusian border (associative image)
2021.06.02 11:46

Belarus officers facilitate irregular migration to Lithuania – minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.02 10:09

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 415 new cases, four deaths

China Shipping (Associative)
2021.06.02 17:45

Is Eastern Europe's love affair with China coming to an end?

Russian President Vladimir Putin
5
2021.06.03 08:00

Russia’s influencers have penetrated France, but what can Lithuania do? – opinion

5