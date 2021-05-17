Foreign ambassadors issue statement against LGBT discrimination in Lithuania

Fifteen foreign ambassadors in Lithuania have signed a joint statement against homophobia and LGBTQ+ discrimination in the country. LRT English is publishing the statement in full.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) on May 17, we express our strong commitment to equality for all, and that everyone should be able to enjoy their human rights fully and equally, without discrimination.

Today we honour the resilience and courage of individual LGBT+ persons. In particular, we acknowledge their vulnerable situation and the need to raise awareness of their equal rights. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit marginalised groups and individuals particularly hard. LGBT+ persons are no exception.

Lithuania is a strong voice on human rights globally and we recognise that Lithuania has made notable progress on the path towards ensuring LGBT+ persons’ full and equal enjoyment of human rights.

Baltic Pride has shown a growing recognition of the equal rights of LGBT+ persons, and many valuable initiatives have been taken by civil society to support them. There is also an increased awareness among business leaders about productivity and reputational gains deriving from a diverse and inclusive working environment.

Baltic Pride in Vilnius, 2019. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In November 2020, the first EU strategy for LGBT+ equality was presented by the European Commission to tackle discrimination against LGBT+ persons, to ensure their safety and to underline the importance of building LGBT+ inclusive societies. The strategy calls on EU member states, which do not have a national strategy in place to adopt one, as well as to address the specific equality needs of LGBT+ people in their country.

Lithuania is one of six remaining EU countries with no legal recognition of same-sex partnership.

The Law on the Protection of Minors against the Detrimental Effect of Public Information, much criticised internationally as a tool to censor LGBT+ related public information, remains in force.

Transgender individuals remain the most vulnerable subgroup under the LGBT+ umbrella in Lithuania, struggling with legal gender recognition and access to gender affirming healthcare. Lithuanian LGBT+ people face discrimination and fear disclosing their identity.

On several occasions, they have been the target of hate speech. There is room for improvement in terms of legal redress of hate speech and hate crime.

We remain committed to supporting Lithuania’s path towards ensuring that LGBT+ Lithuanians enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

We hope the Seimas will take a bold step in that direction by adopting the gender-neutral partnership law proposed by the coalition parties in government. This is an opportunity to take a historical step towards true equality for all. We also encourage the government to develop a national strategy on LGBT+ equality, to guide further steps in the coming years.

Mr Kevin Rex, Ambassador of Canada

Mr Hans Brask, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark

Ms Arja Makkonen, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland

Ms Claire Lignières-Counathe, Ambassador of the French Republic

Mr Matthias Sonn, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany

Mr Audunn Atlason, Ambassador of Iceland

Mr Peter McIvor, Ambassador of Ireland

Mr Yossef Levy, Ambassador of the State of Israel

Mr Diego Ungaro, Ambassador of Italy

Ms Bonnie Horbach, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Mr Ole Horpestad, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway

Mr José María Robles Fraga, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain

Ms Inger Buxton, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden

Mr Brian Olley, Ambassador of the United Kingdom

Mr Robert S Gilchrist, Ambassador of the United States of America