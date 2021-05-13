News

2021.05.13 15:13

PM congratulates Lithuania's Muslim community on Ramadan Bayram

BNS2021.05.13 15:13
Mosque (associative image)
Mosque (associative image) / Pexels

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has congratulated the country's Sunni Muslim community on Ramadan Bayram, a holiday marking the end of the month of fasting.

“Since ancient times, people of many nationalities have lived in Lithuania and called it their homeland,” Šimonytė said in a press release on Thursday. “Lithuania's Sunni Muslims, most of whom are Tatars, celebrate Ramadan Bayram, a holiday of great importance for the whole community.”

“We value the Tartar community which has significantly contributed to the restoration of Lithuanian statehood and its history and culture,” she said, noting that 2021 has been designated as the year of Tatar history and culture in Lithuania.

Šimonytė offered her “sincere congratulations” to the Sunni Muslim community on the holiday.

The first Tatars came to the Grand Duchy of Lithuania in the early 14th century. Around 3,000 ethnic Tatars live in Lithuania today.

Mosque (associative image)
Ingrida Šimonytė
A mosque in Kaunas
Ingrida Šimonytė
Mosque (associative image)
Mosque (associative image)
1 / 4Pexels
Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė
2 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
A mosque in Kaunas
A mosque in Kaunas
3 / 4Shutterstock
Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė
4 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Mosque (associative image)
Ingrida Šimonytė
A mosque in Kaunas
Ingrida Šimonytė
# Society# Culture
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba, – jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Vaccination
2 h ago

Lithuania will not put age restrictions on AZ vaccines – ministry

Tourists in Vilnius
4 h ago

Lithuania reopens to Israeli tourists

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,136 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Sirens
6 h ago

Lithuania runs nuclear emergency alert drill

Vaccination against Covid-19
6 h ago

Easier travel will encourage more people to get vaccinated – Lithuanian PM

Vilnius TV tower
7 h ago

Can Lithuania counter Moscow's media power over its ethnic minorities?

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
22 h ago

Lithuania in talks to produce Covid-19 vaccines – PM

The European Space Agency
23 h ago

Lithuanian citizens will be able to apply for Europe's astronaut selection – minister

Mobile phone (associative image)
1 d ago

Emergency alert in Lithuania: warning sirens to be tested

Vilnius, spring .
1 d ago

Pandemic in Lithuania 'slowing down' amid record testing

Tourists in Vilnius
2021.05.13 11:37

Lithuania reopens to Israeli tourists

Vaccination against Covid-19
2021.05.13 09:31

Easier travel will encourage more people to get vaccinated – Lithuanian PM

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.12 17:35

Lithuania in talks to produce Covid-19 vaccines – PM

Vilnius TV tower
2021.05.13 08:00

Can Lithuania counter Moscow's media power over its ethnic minorities?

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.13 09:56

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,136 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Sirens
2021.05.13 09:42

Lithuania runs nuclear emergency alert drill

Vaccination
2021.05.13 13:00

Lithuania will not put age restrictions on AZ vaccines – ministry

The European Space Agency
2021.05.12 16:56

Lithuanian citizens will be able to apply for Europe's astronaut selection – minister