News

2021.05.06 11:30

Lithuanian citizenship restored to Canadian basketball player Brazdeikis

Margiris Meilutis, BNS2021.05.06 11:30
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis / AP

Ignas Brazdeikis, a Lithuanian-born Canadian professional basketball player, has had his Lithuanian citizenship restored.

The 22-year-old athlete was allowed to keep both nationalities due to amendments to Lithuania's citizenship law.

“His citizenship has been restored because the amendments allowing children who were born Lithuanian citizens, but later acquired the citizenship of another state, to keep both citizenships came into force on January 1,” commented Evelina Gudžinskaitė, head of the Migration Department.

The amendments to the Law on Citizenship allow minors who acquired their Lithuanian citizenship by birth to claim their right to dual citizenship regardless of when they acquired the citizenship of another country.

Before that, the right to dual citizenship could only be claimed by minors who acquired their dual citizenship by birth.

Brazdeikis was born in Lithuania's second-biggest city Kaunas in 1999, but migrated with his parents to the US when he was three. He later moved to Canada and was granted Canadian citizenship.

Last week, the player signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Orlando Magic.

Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
1 / 3AP
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
2 / 3AP
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
3 / 3AP
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
Ignas Brazdeikis
# Society# Sports
Vaccination in Lithuania.
44 min.

Lithuania to roll out mass vaccination on May 31 – sources

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
1 h

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,293 new cases, six deaths

Tourists (associative image)
2 h

Lithuania looks to welcome vaccinated tourists from Israel, non-EU countries

Refugee camp in Idlib, Syria.
2 h

Lithuania to admit some 100 refugees in 2021

Napoleon's retreat from Moscow via Vilnius. Painting by Jan Damel (1812–1820)
7
17 h

What Napoleon saw and did in Lithuania – ‘these Poles aren’t like in Warsaw’

7
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
18 h

Quarantine restrictions to stay in place in summer, says Lithuanian PM

Vaidotas Valiukevičius
18 h

‘We can’t wait to get on stage’: Lithuania’s The Roop head to the Eurovision

Vilnius
20 h

Lithuania to roll out ‘opportunity passport’ for those with immunity, negative test

updated
Vaccination in Lithuania.
20 h

Lithuania to announce mass vaccination date this week

updated
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
23 h

Vilnius reports 20,000 unused AstraZeneca doses

Vilnius
2021.05.05 15:02

Lithuania to roll out ‘opportunity passport’ for those with immunity, negative test

updated
Vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.05 14:38

Lithuania to announce mass vaccination date this week

updated
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.05.05 17:04

Quarantine restrictions to stay in place in summer, says Lithuanian PM

Napoleon's retreat from Moscow via Vilnius. Painting by Jan Damel (1812–1820)
7
2021.05.05 17:45

What Napoleon saw and did in Lithuania – ‘these Poles aren’t like in Warsaw’

7
Litexpo being used as a vaccination centre in Vilnius.
2021.05.05 12:25

Vilnius reports 20,000 unused AstraZeneca doses

Tourists (associative image)
2021.05.06 09:31

Lithuania looks to welcome vaccinated tourists from Israel, non-EU countries

Vaidotas Valiukevičius
2021.05.05 16:52

‘We can’t wait to get on stage’: Lithuania’s The Roop head to the Eurovision

Vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.06 10:52

Lithuania to roll out mass vaccination on May 31 – sources

Refugee camp in Idlib, Syria.
2021.05.06 09:20

Lithuania to admit some 100 refugees in 2021

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.06 10:09

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,293 new cases, six deaths