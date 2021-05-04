News

2021.05.04 10:37

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,043 new cases, quarter of population vaccinated

BNS2021.05.04 10:37
People wear facemasks in Vilnius
People wear facemasks in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has registered 1,043 new coronavirus infections and 15 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 573.1 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 6.3 percent over the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, Lithuania performed 8,660 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 10,225 antigen tests.

Overall, 251,450 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 226,595 people are considered as having recovered from Covid-19, while 15,898 remain active cases.

A total of 3,976 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,024.

Over 12,000 people were vaccinated in Lithuania on Monday: 8,758 received the fist shot and 3,595 got their second jabs.

Overall, 702,140 people, or around 25 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once and 309,906 have had two shots.

People wear facemasks in Vilnius
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus vaccination site in Vilnius
People wear facemasks in Vilnius
People wear facemasks in Vilnius
J. Stacevičius/LRT
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
E. Blaževič/LRT
Coronavirus vaccination site in Vilnius
Coronavirus vaccination site in Vilnius
J. Stacevičius/LRT
People wear facemasks in Vilnius
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus vaccination site in Vilnius
