Lithuania's The Roop to open Eurovision semifinal

Lithuania's entry will be the first one to be performed during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The competition's organisers have announced the line-up of performances as they will be ordered in the two semifinals this May.

Lithuania's entry, Discoteque by The Roop, will open the first concert to be aired from Rotterdam on May 18.

Sixteen songs in the first semifinal will compete for ten tickets to the grand finale on May 22. Lithuania's performance will be followed by the Slovenian song and the Russian entry. The line-up will conclude with the Maltese performance.

San Marino, Estonia and the Czech Republic will open the second semifinal on May 20. Latvia will also perform in the second group.

In all, 39 countries will be competing in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

