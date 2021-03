Saulius Ambrulevičius and Allison Reed, representing Lithuania in international ice skating, hope to quality for the Olympic games in Beijing. But first, they have to make it to the World Championships.

The biggest international ice skating competition begins in Stockholm on March 24.



In an interview with LRT RADIO, Saulius and Allison talk about the difficult pandemic year, the drive to perform on the top level, as well as the dreams and hardships they have faced together.