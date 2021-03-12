Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 355 new cases, ranks 17th in Europe

Lithuania has registered 355 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

However, as Thursday was a national holiday, fewer people were tested: 3,923 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 197 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 222.9 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests over the past seven days at 6.4 percent.

Overall, 204,356 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

At the moment, 190,234 people are considered as having statistically recovered from Covid-19, and 6,827 as statistically ill, compared to the declared numbers of 146,141 and 50,920, respectively.

A declared patient is a person who has been diagnosed with the disease, but their recovery has not been confirmed by a general practitioner. A statistical patient is a person who has been diagnosed with the disease in the last 28 days. The statistical incidence rate may more accurately reflect the real situation, according to the statistics office.

A total of 3,373 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 6,801.

A total of 241,746 people have received their first coronavirus vaccine shots so far and 91,546 have been given the second jab, including 417 and 674 in the last 24 hours, respectively.

17th in Europe

Lithuania ranks 17th in terms of the 14-day Covid-19 case notification rate among the European countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and was in the 13th place in terms of 14-day death notification rate.

Last week, the country ranked 19th and 15th, respectively.

Lithuania’s 14-day case notification rate now stands at around 307 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up by 78 cases from last week, according to the centre’s data update published on Thursday.

The first among 30 countries is the Czech Republic with the 14-day case notification rate of 1,572 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Estonia (around 1,397) and Malta (around 720).

As regards the 14-day death notification rate, Lithuania comes in 13th with around 58 deaths per million people, down by 1 death over a week.

Slovakia comes first with around 246 deaths per million, followed by the Czech Republic with almost 239 deaths and Hungary with around 646 deaths.

Meanwhile, the best rates among the countries monitored by the ECDC continue to be found in Iceland (4 new infections and no deaths). Among EU member states, Spain leads with almost 15 cases and slightly over 80 deaths.

In terms of deaths, Cyprus tops the list with 4.5 deaths per one million people.