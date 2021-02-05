Latvia to close border to non-essential travel

Latvia will ban all non-essential travel to the country, according to the country’s public broadcaster LSM.

Between February 10–24, only people travelling to Latvia for essential and urgent reasons will be allowed entry.

The reasons include employment, studies, medical services, transit, accompanying a minor, to return permanently, or attend a funeral, according to the LSM.

People travelling to Latvia will have to fill in an online questionnaire at covidpass.lv. Evidence to support the purpose of travel will have to be shown to border guards or the police upon request.