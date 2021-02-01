Lithuania allows ski slopes to open, decision on shops due on Wednesday

The Lithuanian government has allowed ski slopes to open on Tuesday.

However, clients will not be able to rent equipment, tickets will only be sold online, and due to the ongoing travel restrictions, the ski slopes will only be able to accommodate customers from the surrounding area.

The customers will also be limited to two-hour slots, and the ski lifts will not be able to serve more than 30 people at a time.

There are several outdoor ski slopes in Lithuania, including in Vilnius. Meanwhile, the indoor skiing centres will have to remain closed.

On Wednesday, the government will decide whether to allow shops with a ground-level entry to reopen, as well as hairdressers and beauty salons.

According to previous proposals, small business would only be allowed to serve one customer at a time.

The lockdown in Lithuania has been extended until March 1, which includes limits on movement between municipalities and interactions between households.