Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 1,032 new cases, 29 deaths

On Friday, Lithuania registered 1,032 new cases of Covid-19 and 29 coronavirus-related deaths.

The coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 2,591, including eight earlier fatalities added to the tally on Friday.

Overall, 174,846 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Some 56,006 people are still ill and 114,925 have recovered, including 1,453 over the past 24 hours.

As of Friday morning, 57,405 people in Lithuania have received their first coronavirus vaccine shots and 8,739 have been given the second jab.

A total of 1,850,397 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 9,568 over the past 24 hours.