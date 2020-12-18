Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,181 new cases, 39 deaths

Lithuania has registered 3,181 new coronavirus infections and another 39 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's Statistics Department said on Friday morning.

A total of 106,210 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 58,188 active cases, while 46,560 people have recovered, including 1,368 over the past 24 hours.

Daily new cases of Covid-19 in Lithuania. / Statistics Department

The Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 972, and 490 coronavirus-infected people have died of other causes.

A total of 1,476,643 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Lithuania so far, including 12,595 over the past 24 hours.