Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,388 new cases, a record 36 deaths

Lithuania's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high on Tuesday, with 36 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from Covid-19 has reached 673, while 336 coronavirus-infected people have died of other causes.

On Tuesday morning, Lithuania registered 1,388 new coronavirus infections. Another 1,813 people have also recovered from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 77,426 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 44,020 active cases, while 32,399 people have recovered.

Lithuania's daily new cases of Covid-19. / Statistics Department.

Around two-thirds, 402 out of 672, of all intensive care beds in the country are currently occupied. A total of 2,154 coronavirus-infected patients are currently hospitalised, including 161 who are in intensive care.

In total, 1,343,964 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Lithuania, including 7,045 over the past 24 hours.