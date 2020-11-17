Belarusian embassy in Lithuania pelted with potatoes

On Sunday, the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius was pelted with potatoes, according to the Lithuanian police.

The incident took place on Sunday between 19:00 and 19:30, the police said in a statement, adding that it has now launched an investigation.

Monday marked the 100-day anniversary of protests against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. On August 9, Lukashenko declared he had won the presidential elections, sparking nationwide protests.

The regime responded with violence, mass arrests, as well as numerous reported abuses and tortures.

