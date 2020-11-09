After US election, Lithuanian president hopes for attention to Baltic security

On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he hoped US President-elect Joe Biden will pay attention to the security of the Baltic states.

"President-elect Biden, I hope, will continue paying a lot of attention to the security of the Baltic region, especially as part of the national defence policy," Nausėda said in a comment issued by the presidential office on Sunday.

According to Nausėda, "cooperation in the area of energy has been fairly successfully developed" during the term of President Donald Trump's administration. "I hope we also have the potential to cooperate even more successfully in this sector," the president said.

The Lithuanian president hopes "that transatlantic relations" between the EU and the US will grow stronger during Biden's presidential term as it is especially important "in this uncertain world".

US president-elect Joe Biden / AP

"Lithuania has always been a trusted partner in this area and will always make its contribution for these relations to be strong, sustainable and firm," Nausėda said, adding that Biden's aspiration to be a uniting president is very important "in both internal and external dimension".

"Today, unity is very much needed in the United States more than ever and, naturally, Western democracies need to seek understanding and agreement on key issues,” he said.

“A bigger contribution of the Western democracy into the modern world is definitely needed," he added.

The Lithuanian president congratulated Biden on his election on Saturday night.