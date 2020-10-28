Lithuania bans mass gatherings, exceptions apply at sports and culture events

Lithuania has set attendance limits for sporting and culture events and banned all other big gatherings as of Friday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The cabinet decided on Wednesday to allow up to 300 spectators at indoor sporting and culture events, and up to 400 outdoors.

Events' organisers will have to ensure that people wear facemasks and maintain a distance of two metres from each other. No standing spectators will be permitted and all attendees will have to be registered.

Indoor shops and markets will have to ensure a space of at least 10 square metres per client.

The new measures will be in place from Friday through November 13. The ban on gatherings will not apply to funerals.

Based on the latest figures, Lithuania's infection rate has surged to 168.2 per 100,000 people amid record spikes in coronavirus cases in recent days.