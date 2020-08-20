Vilnius University offers scholarships for Belarusian students

Vilnius University (VU) said on Thursday it will offer free studies for Belarusian students to express solidarity with the neighbouring country's democratic aspirations.

Belarusian applicants will be able to choose Bachelor's or Master's studies, and the university will cover all costs. Moreover, the most gifted accepted students will receive monthly scholarships of 200 euros over the course of the first year of studies.

VU will also offer Belarusian students facing persecutions to transfer their studies to the university.

Rimvydas Petrauskas, rector of VU, noted that the university's history is closely connected to the formation of the Belarusian identity, and stressed the connection between the Lithuanian and the Belarusian people.

“The intelligentsia living in Vilnius in the beginning of 20th century had a large influence on the formation of the Belarusian identity,” said Petrauskas.

“The Belarusian language and culture, as well as the Belarusian people, are a historical part of Vilnius and the university, and hopefully, will [also] be part of its future.”

Prospective students can apply for the scholarship until September 14.