Lithuanian MPs hope to meet with Belarusian authorities in Minsk

A Lithuanian parliamentary delegation planning a visit to Belarus would seek to meet with the country’s officials, according to MP Gediminas Kirkilas, who plans to lead the group of lawmakers.

"We are looking for options to meet with the government's representatives," Krikilas of the Social Democratic Labour Party told Žinių Radijas radio on Wednesday.

Meeting with Belarusian officials would allow Lithuanian lawmakers to condemn violence against protests, call for negotiations with the opposition, and show that Lithuania doesn’t recognise the recent election, he said.



"I imagine that a visit could in fact happen when the regime will be truly forced to negotiate. At least for now, I don’t see them thinking like that yet," said Kirkilas.

Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius was recently barred from visiting Belarus, while his Polish colleague, Robert Biedron, was deported from Minsk.



Earlier this week, the Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian parliaments and leaders condemned vote-rigging in Belarus, violence against protesters and voiced their support for sanctions against Minsk.

A remote Europe Council meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss potential sanctions sanctions for Belarus.

Belarus has been rocked by massive protests since August 9 when Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a presidential election that his opponents say was rigged.

Around 7,000 people have been detained in a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, with many reporting torture at detention facilities.



