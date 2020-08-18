Vilnius plants tree to honour Wuhan's coronavirus whistleblower doctor.

Vilnius’ authorities planted a ginkgo tree outside Santara Clinics in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday to honour the memory of Li Wenliang, a late doctor from the Chinese city of Wuhan who issued warnings about the new coronavirus and was subsequently silenced by the Chinese authorities.

The tree, common in China that also features healing qualities, was planted by Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius and Feliksas Jankevičius, managing director of Santara Clinics.

A symbolic plaque was also unveiled near the tree to honour Lithuania’s doctors who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking "all medics who have been fighting for people's health".

Šimašius said Li Wenliang deserved special respect as he had to fight not only against the virus but also against the Chinese authorities who tried to silence him.

Li Wenliang was one of several Wuhan doctors who issued warnings on social media last December about a new virus similar to SARS spreading in the city. He later faced sanctions and was silenced by the local police.

In February, the young doctor contracted Covid-19. His subsequent death sparked anger at the Chinese authorities.

Following Li Wenliang's death, the Chinese government acknowledged that the Wuhan police acted unlawfully by silencing the doctor.