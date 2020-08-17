Facebook group shows support for Belarusian protesters via art

A Facebook group that includes Lithuanian artists showcases work that supports anti-regime protesters in Belarus.

“Artists from all over the globe show solidarity with people of Belarus peacefully fighting for freedom from brutal dictatorship,” according to the description of the Artists for Belarus page. “Tag @artistsforbelarus or #artistswithbelarus to get featured.”

In one of the posts, an illustration by the Lithuanian artist Eglė Plytnikaitė calls on the Belarusian dictator Alexader Lukashenko to “stop the violence, stop the bloodshed and leave now!”

The illustration by Belarusian creator Nadzeya Makayeva depicts the white-red-white flag of the Belarusian opposition formed on people’s faces. The post says: “The whole world saw the blood of peaceful Belarusian people. And there's no power or system that could hide it or malreport it. Stop the violence in Belarus!”

The artwork by the Lithuanian graphic artist Vilmantas Žumbys also stressed that “sadly, human right to freedom is not taken for granted in some places even in 2020”.

Mass protests have continued in Belarus following the August 9 presidential election, which saw Alexander Lukashenko declaring he had won a sixth term in office. The opposition says the vote was rigged.