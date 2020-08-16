‘Former president’ Lukashenko should ‘face reality’, says Lithuanian foreign minister

By reaching out to the Russian president, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has "unmasked all of his propaganda", Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said on Saturday, adding that the "former president" should "face reality".

"This unmasks all the propaganda and the pulling of the wool over people's eyes. It's time to face reality," the minister told BNS.

Lukashenko's rhetoric humiliates people who demand change, he said.

"These are citizens of the state, not someone being manipulated by someone. [Lukashenko] should stop insulting them by saying they are unemployed or people who don't know what they want," Linkevičius said.

"This is heading toward a dead-end, with consequences not only for him personally, but for the country as well," he added.

"Although a former leader, he should still feel responsible," the minister said.



In his tweet on Saturday, Linkevičius also referred to Lukashenko as a "former president of Belarus".

"Former president of #Belarus now asks Putin for help. Against whom? Against own people carrying flowers on the streets? It is really a big foreign conspiracy to live in a parallel world being ready to sacrifice everything," he wrote.

Amid continuing protests in Belarus against vote-rigging and police violence, Lukashenko on Saturday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help, saying Belarus is facing "external interference".