School year in Lithuania to begin on time and in classrooms

Lithuanian school students will start the academic year on September 1 and in classrooms rather than online, the education minister has announced.

“If anyone is asking if they should buy a new school uniform or iron out the old one, the answer is yes. The school year will start as usual in classrooms,” Education Minister Algirdas Monkevičius told reporters on Thursday.

All secondary schools and vocational training institutions will start classes on September 1, as will non-first-year students at universities and colleges, Monkevičius said.

Due to delayed university admissions, first-year students will finish enrolling by September 10 and will start classes on September 15, he added.

Schools may make it mandatory to wear face masks if the infection rate in the municipality reaches 16 and may switch to online teaching if it rises to over 25 infections, he said. The rate is measured as the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

Monkevičius added that “no municipality meets these criteria at present and there are no grounds to believe that the situation may suddenly change”.