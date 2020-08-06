Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 24 new cases, including bartender at Vilnius nightclub

Twenty-four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Lithuania over Wednesday, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC), the biggest daily increase in almost two weeks.

Sixteen people got infected from contacts with known coronavirus cases, according to the NVSC, while the sources of six infections have yet to be traced.

Two people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after arriving in Lithuania from abroad. One person returned from Ukraine on August 3, while the other is a crew member on a ship from the Philippines currently docked at Klaipėda Port. The 16-member crew of the ship have self-quarantined.

One person in Vilnius, who developed symptoms on July 26, works at the popular nightclub Bardakas on Vilniaus Street. The NVSC believes there is a risk that people who visited the bar over the last two weeks could have been exposed to the virus.

The source of the infection has not been traced yet, although the person had contact with a relative who had returned from the UK. The relative, however, tested negative for Covid-19.

So far, Lithuania has confirmed 2,171 coronavirus infections, although only 421 are active cases and 1,656 people have recovered.

Eighty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the country so far.

Over 3,000 people are currently in self-isolation. They include active cases, people who had contact with known cases and travelers from coronavirus-affected territories who are subject to mandatory two-week self-quarantine.