Coronavirus update: new infection traced to a train ride, 30 people in self-isolation

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Monday morning by the National Public Health Centre.

One of the people who tested positive for Covid-19 took a train from Klaipėda to Vilnius on June 24 with another person who was previously diagnosed with the infection.

Thirty more people who were in contact with them have self-isolated.

Another new case is an employee of the Maxima supermarket chain. However, according to reports, the person has not had any direct contact with shoppers.

A woman diagnosed with Covid-19 is suspected to have caught the infection from her husband who tested positive in late June.

Face mask / LRT

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday morning, in addition to three infections confirmed by Saturday. One of the new Covid-19 cases is a woman who is suspected of having killed a man who was also diagnosed with the virus posthumously.

The crime was committed in Vilnius district in April. Thirty people have been identified who had contact with the suspect, mostly interrogators and people who attended court proceedings.

Another person was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from Ukraine. Three more infections are thought to have been contracted abroad: in the UK, Belarus and Sweden.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 1,841 infections so far, but 1,547 of them have already recovered.

Only 204 people are still considered active cases, 70 more are in self-isolation.

So far, 79 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania, 11 more had the infection but died from other causes.