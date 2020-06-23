Vilnius turns central square into sandy beach

Despite its location some 3-hour drive from the coast, Vilnius is offering a beach experience, complete with sand, volleyball and ocean sounds, in one of its central squares, according to a press release from Go Vilnius.

“If people of Vilnius cannot go to the sea, then the sea will come to Vilnius,” said Mayor Remigijus Šimašius, presenting the Open Beach on Lukiškės Square.

Truck-loads of sand have been delivered to the square, wooden pathways, lifeguard towers and changing booths installed to give people in Vilnius the experience of a southern holiday destination.

“The popular seaside resorts of Southern Europe are not easily accessible at the moment, and our Baltic Sea beaches will be overpacked this summer. That's why we needed a solution to help people recoup some of that vacation vibe on Vilnius' very own beach,” said Šimašius.

Paplūdimys Lukiškių aikštėje / D. Umbrasas/LRT

In addition to chaises longues and seaside accoutrements, the Open Beach is equipped with tables and free wifi, provided by the project's partner Telia.

Moreover, the telecommunication company has installed a large screen playing sea waves and relaxing sounds of the Baltic Sea, while in the evening the programme will include films, popular series and concerts.

On Sundays, the Open Beach will be dedicated to families with special programmes for kids and animators entertaining the youngsters.

The Lithuanian capital has made international headlines this year with initiatives like open-air cafe, drive-in cinema on airport tarmac, and Vacation in Vilnius weekends.

Beach experience in Vilnius Lukiškės Square / D. Umbrasas/LRT