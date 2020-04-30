Vilnius Airport becomes drive-in cinema as virus halts flights

With the pandemic grounding flights across the world and in Lithuania, a drive-in cinema has opened at the now deserted Vilnius Airport.

The organisers of Vilnius International Film Festival saw this downtime as an opportunity to screen films while the movie theatres are closed due to the nationwide quarantine.

According to Algirdas Ramaška, director of the Vilnius Film Festival, Aerokinas (Aircinema) will offer a new type of travel – through an open-air silver screen.

“We want to create a unique experience. Going out onto an airport apron, which is usually only possible to access after check-in, is an exciting experience,” said Ramaška in a press release.

Each week, the film programme will take the audience into another continent – Europe, Asia, North and South America.

The screenings will accommodate up to 220 cars and the movies will be shown on a screen roughly the size of a five-storey building.

The sound system, on the other hand, has been replaced for in-car radios, just like in traditional drive-in theatres.

The Lithuanian government plans to resume passenger flights in Lithuania in May. As the air traffic will initially be limited, the drive-in cinema and the airport's usual operation should not interfere with each other, according to the organisers.