Lithuanian Seimas speaker urged to step down after throwing his lot with opposition party

Lithuania's Parliament Speaker Viktoras Pranckietis should step down from the position, since it should be occupied by someone representing the ruling party, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said.

Pranckietis announced on Tuesday that he would be running for parliament in October's elections with the opposition Liberal Movement party.

“I believe the political tradition [...] would require that he step down,” the prime minister told reporters on Tuesday.

Pranckietis gave up his membership in the ruling Farmers and Greens union last September over disagreements with its leader Ramūnas Karbauskis. Despite attempts to remove him as Seimas speaker, Pranckietis stayed on thanks to the backing from the opposition.

Meanwhile, Farmers and Greens leader Ramūnas Karbauskis commented on Tuesday that Pranckietis never shared the party's positions.

“He has probably been faking it,” he said, adding that he would no longer try to remove Pranckietis from the Seimas speakership.

Pranckietis was elected to the parliament in 2016 as a member of the Farmers and Greens Union.

Lithuanian will hold general elections on October 11.