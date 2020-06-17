Buckwheat popcorn – a Baltic take on a classic snack

A chef in Latvia has found a novel way of serving buckwheat – blowing it up in a twisted take on traditional popcorn.

Buckwheat explodes when heated just like regular corn, according to a recipe shared by Latvia’s public broadcaster, LSM.

For the new take on popcorn, boil buckwheat without seasoning, spread it on a tray, and leave on the windowsill or in the oven on ventilation mode to dry. Heat oil in a saucepan and pour dried buckwheat into the hot oil.

Once popped, put the buckwheat on a napkin. Add salt, sugar, or other spices to your taste.



