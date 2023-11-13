Lithuanian ambassador disregarded instructions at NATO summit, probe finds

Lithuania's Ambassador to NATO Deividas Matulionis committed official misconduct when he failed to follow instructions during the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, a Foreign Ministry commission found after a probe.

The commission established that the diplomat “committed official misconduct and failed to follow the ministry’s instructions”, the Foreign Ministry told BNS on Monday.

However, no disciplinary sanctions were proposed to punish Matulionis.

“In the context of the outcome of the NATO summit, it is difficult to assess the damage caused to the state and therefore the commission does not propose to impose any sanction,” the ministry said.

The diplomat refused to comment on the situation on Monday.

It was reported in August that an investigation was launched due to concerns that Matulionis failed to comply with the mandate given by state institutions and may have weakened Lithuania’s position during the negotiations on the documents of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

President Gitanas Nauseda has said that he has confidence in the ambassador, emphasising the complexity of the talks during the NATO summit in Vilnius.