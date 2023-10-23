Naujienų srautas

Plastic (associative image)
Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Students (associative image)
Lithuanian students increasingly turning to ChatGPT – survey

Buvusi Šiaulių geto teritorija, 1988 m.
‘Newborns were drowned’ – memoirs of Šiauliai Ghetto doctor

A Soviet memorial in Lithuania (associative image)
Dumpling Street? Lithuania looks to shed Soviet heritage

Furniture making (associative image)
Lithuania’s furniture manufacturers bounce back after tough year

Lithuanian Railways train
Vilnius-Riga passenger train to be launched next year – minister

A restaurant (associative image)
Lithuanian man sentenced in Spain for faking heart attacks to avoid paying restaurant bills

Klaipėda LNG terminal
Lithuania to buy underwater surveillance system to shield LNG terminal

Lithuanian and German troops
Most of German brigade to be deployed in Lithuania in 2026 – ministry

Margarita Drobiazko
Lithuania divided after Russian ice skater stripped of citizenship – poll

Vilnius Airport
Lithuania's Tez Tour suspends flights to Sinai Peninsula, Sharm el-Sheikh

Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

Lithuania-Serbia football game
UEFA fines Lithuania for anti-Putin chant, players urge fans to carry on

The Machines of Leonardo da Vinci
Exhibition of reconstructed Leonardo da Vinci inventions comes to Vilnius

Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Lithuania recycles three times less plastic than the EU average, while the Economy and Innovation Ministry promises financial incentives to address the problem. 

There are few companies in Lithuania that are able to recycle difficult-to-recycle plastic products, says Danas Poderis, CEO of Plasta.

According to him, multi-layered plastic bags that are made of different materials are particularly difficult to recycle. Even the biodegradable bags are not as environmentally friendly as they sound.

“The advertising message for this is quite popular – that this is a biodegradable bag. However, microplastic residues still remain. In our opinion, it is perhaps better to collect the plastic waste more carefully and reuse it instead of spreading that microplastic residue,” Poderis says.

Lithuania is at least three times behind the EU average when it comes to recycling plastic and using it to produce new products, according to the Economy and Innovation Ministry.

Technology needs to be developed to create efficient recycling methods, says Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, so around 8 million euros in support were earmarked for medium and small companies.

“This is to help them, to subsidise them so that they bring waste back into the production process as raw materials,” Armonaitė explains.

However, Virginijus Sinkevičius, the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries, says Lithuania is lacking in the circular economy strategy and recycling targets.

“If you look at the circularity of the economy, Lithuania is well behind the EU average. [...] The target of recycling 65 percent of municipal waste generated by 2035 seems unattainable in Lithuania today,” he notes.

According to data from the Economy and Innovation Ministry, only around 4 percent of waste is recycled and reused in Lithuania today.

