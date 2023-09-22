Naujienų srautas

Gitanas Nausėda, Volodymyr Zelenski and Andrzej Duda
News 16 min. ago

Lithuanian president hopes to bring Ukraine and Poland to one table

Public transport in Vilnius
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian municipalities offer free public transport on Car-free Day

Modernist architecture in Kaunas.
News 2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas modernism goes global

The remains of Jonas Polovinskas-Budrys and of his wife were brought from Chicago to Lithuania
News 16 h ago

Klaipėda Revolt leader’s remains brought from Chicago to Lithuania

The signing of the new national defence agreement in 2022
News 17 h ago

Lithuania’s democrats exit defence agreement

A Lithuanian worker carrying out technical work accidentally entered Russia via a railway bridge
News 19 h ago

Lithuanian worker detained after accidentally crossing into Russia

Mink (associative image)
News 19 h ago

Lithuania bans fur farming, offering compensations to farmers

Faina Kukliansky
News 21 h ago

Let’s remember, not commemorate, Vilnius Ghetto history, says Jewish community leader

Smoking (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Amid changing smoking habits, Philip Morris’s Klaipėda cigarette factory faces uncertainty

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 23 h ago

‘Only Russia wins’ – Lithuanian parliament speaker critical of Warsaw-Kyiv spat

Vilna Ghetto
News 1 d ago

Lithuania commemorates 80th anniversary of Vilnius Ghetto liquidation

A church in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Some churches in Lithuania will serve as emergency shelters

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president at UN General Assembly: ‘Russia preparing for more war’

Seimas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs receive threatening emails from Belarusian Terror Battalion

Soviet plaques to be removed in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Desovietisation underway: three plaques to Soviet-era artists to be removed in Vilnius

Cyber security (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian government approves €52m plan to beef up cyber security

News2023.09.22 10:10

Lithuanian president hopes to bring Ukraine and Poland to one table

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.09.22 10:10
Gitanas Nausėda, Volodymyr Zelenski and Andrzej Duda
Gitanas Nausėda, Volodymyr Zelenski and Andrzej Duda / AP

 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is making efforts to bring Ukraine and Poland to one table amid a mounting row between the two neighbours over grain imports.  

“In the near future, I will maintain, first of all, direct contact with both presidents. My advisors are maintaining that continuous working contact,” Nausėda said in a video comment from Los Angeles on Thursday.

“And we will take steps so that we can just sit down at one table and try to talk about things in a friendly way, without conflicts and without aggravating the situation,” he added.

The situation is escalating, so it is important “not to deepen the conflict, to stop, and to do everything to return to normal dialogue”, according to the Lithuanian president.

“Once the elections are over, we will go back to the tasks that are key today,” he said, referring to next month's parliamentary elections in Poland.

Nausėda said that he sees the resolution of the row between Kyiv and Warsaw as being of paramount importance at the moment.

“I hope it will be possible to do that. The most important thing is to avoid deepening the conflict, because it only benefits the Kremlin,” he said.

Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv have flared up recently after Poland extended restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural product imports, despite the lifting of the EU bans.

Kyiv has also lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organisation against the efforts of Poland, as well as Hungary and Slovakia, to exclude Ukrainian grain from their markets.

Lithuania and Poland have long been two of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Public transport in Vilnius
1 h ago

Lithuanian municipalities offer free public transport on Car-free Day

Modernist architecture in Kaunas.
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas modernism goes global

The remains of Jonas Polovinskas-Budrys and of his wife were brought from Chicago to Lithuania
16 h ago

Klaipėda Revolt leader’s remains brought from Chicago to Lithuania

The signing of the new national defence agreement in 2022
17 h ago

Lithuania’s democrats exit defence agreement

A Lithuanian worker carrying out technical work accidentally entered Russia via a railway bridge
19 h ago

Lithuanian worker detained after accidentally crossing into Russia

Mink (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania bans fur farming, offering compensations to farmers

Faina Kukliansky
21 h ago

Let’s remember, not commemorate, Vilnius Ghetto history, says Jewish community leader

Smoking (associative image)
23 h ago

Amid changing smoking habits, Philip Morris’s Klaipėda cigarette factory faces uncertainty

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
23 h ago

‘Only Russia wins’ – Lithuanian parliament speaker critical of Warsaw-Kyiv spat

Vilna Ghetto
1 d ago

Lithuania commemorates 80th anniversary of Vilnius Ghetto liquidation

Mink (associative image)
2023.09.21 14:56

Lithuania bans fur farming, offering compensations to farmers

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.09.21 10:40

‘Only Russia wins’ – Lithuanian parliament speaker critical of Warsaw-Kyiv spat

A Lithuanian worker carrying out technical work accidentally entered Russia via a railway bridge
2023.09.21 15:21

Lithuanian worker detained after accidentally crossing into Russia

The remains of Jonas Polovinskas-Budrys and of his wife were brought from Chicago to Lithuania
2023.09.21 17:34

Klaipėda Revolt leader’s remains brought from Chicago to Lithuania

Faina Kukliansky
2023.09.21 13:11

Let’s remember, not commemorate, Vilnius Ghetto history, says Jewish community leader

The signing of the new national defence agreement in 2022
2023.09.21 17:22

Lithuania’s democrats exit defence agreement

Smoking (associative image)
2023.09.21 11:11

Amid changing smoking habits, Philip Morris’s Klaipėda cigarette factory faces uncertainty

Public transport in Vilnius
2023.09.22 09:24

Lithuanian municipalities offer free public transport on Car-free Day

Modernist architecture in Kaunas.
2023.09.22 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas modernism goes global